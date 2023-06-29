EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Emergence Health Network is partnering with the El Paso 911 District and the City of El Paso which will allow “enhanced coordination” when El Pasoans are facing a mental health crisis.

Emergence Health Network is the Mental Health Authority for the county and provides 24/7 behavioral crisis services through its crisis line, 915-779-1800, and through 988, the national three-digit crisis and suicide hotline.

The mental health professionals who answer calls are now co-located with El Paso’s 911 call takers at the El Paso Regional Communications Center.

In addition to physical proximity, 911 and 988 call takers will also be sharing vital information through technology.

“Many aspects of this partnership are unique,” says Scott Calderwood, Director of El Paso 911 District. “For instance, the 911 District and Emergence Health Network are sharing vital information and statistics regarding callers in real time. By bringing mental health professionals into the emergency response technology space, we are working to improve response times and provide better services to anyone involved in a crisis.”