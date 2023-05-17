EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Founder and owner of “Don Rico Tequila” Rick Olivo explored his options after attending UTEP with a degree in Political Science. While being a diplomat was not in the cards when growing his family in the Sun City, he chased his passion towards making Tequila.

“I became a general counsel for another tequila company and national tequila brand, and it brought me back into the fold. In other words, I was able to now fold and now learn about the 100 percent of the agave and appreciate the nicer ultra-premium type of Tequila.” said Olivo.

Following in his family’s footsteps, Olivo took several trips every year to Guadalajara, Mexico. Branching out his business along with his wife Sharon, his son Christian, his daughter Tianna, as well as former classmates Ken Long and Bassem Ahmed.

Don Rico Tequila

“I learned about the soil, the agriculture, I went to the Tequila regulatory counsel and took classes with them and became certified in Tequila production professionalism in culture,” said Olivo.

Don Rico Tequila is considered to “stimulate your senses” as Olivos says. He says he likes to consider it like wine because of the natural sugars of cooked agave and a hint of caramel, vanilla, citrus or pepper.

“You might even get some tannins because of the wine influence in the barrel.” said Olivo.

Olivo says their tequila company has launched from two to three locations in every week. They average about 10 locations a month.

Olivo says the main alcohol beverage stores they aim to sell Blanco, Reposado and Anejo flavors are at Specs, Total Wine, Twin liquors, Barrel House, and WB Liquors and Wine.

Don Rico Tequila

To learn more about the family business and their Ay Que Rico! Tequila click here. You must be 21 years old to purchase.

