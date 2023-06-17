Bryan and Dawn Oakley, co-owners of Mesa Vista Winery in Southern New Mexico.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semi-retired Borderland couple is living their dream and sharing their passion for wine with Southern New Mexico and El Paso.

Dawn and Bryan Oakley, co-owners of Mesa Vista Winery, grow grapes on a small farm in the Mesilla Valley in Southern New Mexico, turn their crop into wine, bottle it themselves and then share it and sell it at their tasting room.

Bryan and Dawn Oakley, co-owners of Mesa Vista Winery in the Mesilla Valley of Southern New Mexico. Photos by Dave Burge/KTSM.

They are the very definition of a mom-and-pop, family-owned business.

“We’re living the dream; what separates us from other wineries is our size,” Bryan Oakley said. “We are basically a boutique winery.”

The Oakleys grow grapes on 2 acres of land in Chamberino, New Mexico. Since 2018, they have operated a tasting room in La Union, where they showcase their wines, offer wine tasting and sell their product.

It’s a small operation done with love. They produce about 2,200 bottles of wine a year.

They have about a dozen wine barrels in a garage that has been converted into an air-conditioned wine cellar. They also bottle their wine by hand there.

“We are very small,” Dawn Oakley said.

The Oakleys grow nine different types of grapes and also buy grapes from other local wineries.

They currently have 16 types of wine on their menu and by the end of the year they should have 19, they said.

“Wine is supposed to be fun,” Bryan Oakley said.

“We don’t grow grapes,” his wife chimed in.

“We grow wine,” Bryan quickly added.

The couple initially purchased 4 aces of land in Chamberino in 2010, planted grapes the following year on part of it and harvested their first crop of cabernet in 2013. They opened their tasting room in La Union, New Mexico, along scenic Highway 28, in 2018 and started sharing their wines.

The tasting room are located at 3200 Highway 28, between two of the Borderland’s more prominent wineries – La Vina and Zin Valle.

“We are rustic but charming,” Dawn Oakley said of the atmosphere at their La Union tasting room. “We are very laid back. We enjoy what we do. This is (Bryan’s) passion and it’s become my passion.”

Highway 28, the scenic rural backcountry road that connects El Paso and Las Cruces, is fast gaining a reputation for being a fun place to explore and go wine tasting.

“We are all friends with each other and the wine community supports each other,” Bryan Oakley said. “La Vina’s smallest tank is 1,000 gallons. My largest tank is 120 gallons. That is the difference.

“I have 12 barrels (for aging wine) at the house. I couldn’t count on how many barrels they have for aging wine,” he added.

Mesa Vista’s tasting room has an outdoor shaded patio, where you can taste wine or buy a bottle and drink it.

You can bring a picnic lunch to eat or you can buy a charcuterie board from Mesa Vista to enjoy.

They also serve beer from Spotted Dog Brewery in Mesilla.

But it’s small place, with just a capacity of 75 people.

“People like coming here because of the tranquility,” Bryan Oakley said. “When our friends down the street at La Vina have their big festivals, we get a lot of overflow. People will go in there, look at the crowd and say, ‘no’ and come here.”

Dawn Oakley describes Mesa Vista’s tasting room as having a “very laid-back” style.

“We try to give them a little bit of education, a little bit of background and we have been getting a great response,” she said.

Adding to the fun atmosphere, they will occasionally have an artist market at the tasting room and twice a year they do benefits to help a couple of their favorite organizations – I’m Almost Home Animal Rescue and Kitty Tales.

Twice a year, Dawn Oakley will bring her alpacas that she raises in Chamberino to the tasting room for the kids and families to enjoy and learn about.

From their fleece, she makes rugs, dryer balls and wet felted soap, which she describe as being like a loofah.

In many ways, they are the quintessential Borderland story. They are originally from up north but settled here because of the warm and sunny climate.

Bryan Oakley is from Canada. He worked in the plastics industry for 42 years, including 30 years in the maquiladoras in Juarez.

He is quick to add that he became a naturalized U.S. citizen after 9/11.

An engineer by trade, he still keeps himself busy with some part-time consulting work when he isn’t growing grapes and making wine.

Dawn Oakley is originally from Wisconsin and she is a part-time Realtor. She also runs the tasting room and serves as a knowledgeable and personable hostess there.

Mesa Vista Winery is open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Information: (915) 494-7248 or mesavistawinery.com. You can also follow them on Facebook.