Livestreaming Now: President Trump declares a national emergency to combat coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Eight employees of a Volkswagen plant in Guanajuato, Mexico are in isolation and two of them under close watch after the group attended a meeting with a man who tested positive for the coronavirus, a newspaper reported.

The employees work at the Volkswagen plant in Silao, Guanajuato and attended the training meeting in Puebla, AM Leon reported. The Guanajuato state Health Department is awaiting test results performed on the two workers, as well as a woman over 60 years old from Leon who had been under observation with flu-like symptoms since returning from a trip to California, AM reported.