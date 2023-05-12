BOISE, Idaho (NewsNation) — A jury found Lori Vallow guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two youngest children, almost-17-year-old Tylee Ryan, and JJ Vallow, 7.

She was also found guilty of the other charges she is facing, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case of Tammy Daybell.

The trial lasted for weeks, and more than 60 witnesses were called to testify. Vallow herself did not testify, nor did her defense team call any witnesses.

Vallow’s son, JJ Vallow, 7, and daughter, Tylee Ryan, who was almost 17, went missing in September 2019, and their bodies were later found on the Idaho property of her husband, Chad Daybell. Chad Dabyell’s wife, Tammy, died in October 2019, of what authorities initially said were “natural causes.” However, investigators got suspicious when Vallow and Chad Daybell got married just weeks after Tammy Daybell’s sudden death. A second autopsy ended up finding Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation.

Chad Daybell also faces charges in connection to the kids and Tammy Daybell’s deaths, but he and Vallow are being tried separately.

During the trial, more information came out about the apparent affair between Vallow and Chad Daybell, as well as the couple’s extreme, “cult-like” doomsday beliefs.

Chad Daybell was a follower of “Preparing a People” and took their teachings to an extreme. Speaking about “zombies” and demons possessing people, Chad Daybell would tell his followers the world was going to end.

Texts between Vallow and Chad Daybell that revealed more of these beliefs were shown at trial, including messages that spoke about Tylee and JJ’s “death percentages,” demons “possessing” the children, and relatives around the couple being “obstacles.”

Also revealed during the trial were the causes of death for JJ and Tylee, Ada County Coroner Dr. Garth Warren said JJ died of asphyxia from a plastic bag being put over his head while Tylee was declared a victim of “homicide by unspecified means.”

That term is used when a forensic pathologist examines a case and determines it was a homicide, but can’t pinpoint exactly what caused it.