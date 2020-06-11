1  of  2
Live Updates: El Paso for Black Lives protest

by: Andrea Chacon

Warning: Some protest sign images and language may be graphic to some readers.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members are gathering in Downtown El Paso for two dueling rallies. One of them demanding to defund the El Paso Police Department, and the other in support of law enforcement.

7:07 p.m. – Protesters have made a list of chants and say they do not want to raise any conflicts with counter-protesters, police, or the media

7:05 p.m. – Woman giving away free books about black men and women at the El Paso Black Lives protest

7:00 p.m. – Protesters have set up a first aid station, while others arrive to show support for the El Paso Police Department.

6:55 p.m. – More protesters begin to gather at Cleveland Square Park

Photos By: Raul Martinez

6:36 p.m. – Protesters begin to gather in Downtown El Paso

