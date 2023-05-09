ALLEN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is planning to speak publicly in Allen Tuesday afternoon following a mass shooting that killed eight people at an outlet mall.

DPS is hosting a briefing that will include representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Allen Police Department, according to a media advisory.

Eight people were killed and several other were injured in a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets over the weekend.

The victims were identified by authorities Monday eveninging. Their ages ranged from three to 37.

The Associated Press reported that federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe the suspect, Mauricio Garcia, 33, used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, an official told AP. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The media advisory did not specify what authorities will discuss during the Tuesday afternoon briefing.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed in the live player at the top of this story.

