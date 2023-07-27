EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Live Active El Paso program in sponsorship with Raiz Federal Credit Union and PBC Marketing-Insurance Brokerage Agency are hosting a free backpack and school supply drive this Saturday, July 29.

The drive will be part of the 3K Walk/Run series which will be starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 at Marty Robbins Park, located at 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr, according to the city.

The city says the event will begin with the 3K Walk/Run followed by the backpack and school supply drive, which will be available on a first-come, first-serve bases to children. (Backpacks are limited)

To receive a free backpack, visitors must walk or run around the park at least one time. In addition, free haircut vouchers and hot dogs will be provided by the El Paso Rams Football Club, according to the city.

Backpacks and school supplies have been donated by Raiz FCU, PBC, Premier Primary Care Clinic, El Paso Public Health Department, and El Paso Rams Football Club. Free haircut vouchers will be provided by the Montana Barber Institute. Free hot dogs and entertainment will be provided by the El Paso Rams Football Club.

The 3K Walk/Run series occurs on the last Saturday of each month, specifically June through August at different parks:

Saturday, July 29 From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Marty Robbins Park, located at 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Features a back-to-school backpack drive giveaway.

Saturday, August 26 From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Eastwood Park, located at 3110 Parkwood St.

Features a Live Active EP anniversary celebration.



For more information about the 3K Walk/Run series and to learn more about free fitness classes, follow Live Active El Paso on social media or click here: Live Active El Paso (liveactiveep.com).