EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list on what will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- All El Paso Municipal Court locations
- City of El Paso offices and El Paso County offices
- City Hall and all city administrative offices
- Public libraries
- Museums
- Greater El Paso Landfill
- Canutillo, Clint, El Paso, Fabens, San Elizario and Socorro Independent School Districts will be closed for the holiday.
- EPCC, UTEP, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will also be closed.
- Banks
- Postal service
- Most Doña Ana County offices
Here is a list on what will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- Sun Metro
- Trash collection
- Most stores, restaurants, shopping centers, and malls will remain open however some local businesses may be affected.