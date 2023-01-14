EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list on what will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

All El Paso Municipal Court locations

City of El Paso offices and El Paso County offices

City Hall and all city administrative offices

Public libraries

Museums

Greater El Paso Landfill

Canutillo, Clint, El Paso, Fabens, San Elizario and Socorro Independent School Districts will be closed for the holiday.

EPCC, UTEP, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will also be closed.

Banks

Postal service

Most Doña Ana County offices

Here is a list on what will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.