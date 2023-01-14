EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list on what will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

  • All El Paso Municipal Court locations
  • City of El Paso offices and El Paso County offices
  • City Hall and all city administrative offices
  • Public libraries
  • Museums
  • Greater El Paso Landfill
  • Canutillo, Clint, El Paso, Fabens, San Elizario and Socorro Independent School Districts will be closed for the holiday.
  • EPCC, UTEP, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will also be closed.
  • Banks
  • Postal service
  • Most Doña Ana County offices

Here is a list on what will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

  • Sun Metro
  • Trash collection
  • Most stores, restaurants, shopping centers, and malls will remain open however some local businesses may be affected.