AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent study ranked colleges and universities in Texas based on their overall value.

SmartAsset said it compared schools based on a variety of financial factors and data sets, which included starting salary, tuition, living expenses, student retention rate and scholarships awarded. 

Overall, in Texas, colleges and universities averaged $6,875 in scholarships and grants, with an average tuition of $17,298. The medium starting salary was at $53,769.

No. 1 – Rice University

Of all the private universities in Texas, Rice University in Houston was one of two schools to break the top 10.

  • Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $46,239
  • Median Starting Salary: $77,900
  • Tuition: $55,873
  • Student Living Costs: $21,004

Nationally, Rice University Ranked No. 9, according to the study.

No. 2 – The University of Texas at Austin

  • Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $11,892
  • Median Starting Salary: $65,900
  • Tuition: $12,520
  • Student Living Costs: $18,757

No. 3 – University of Houston

  • Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $8,290
  • Median Starting Salary: $60,800
  • Tuition: $10,517
  • Student Living Costs: $16,888

No. 4 – The University of Texas at Dallas

  • Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $12,370
  • Median Starting Salary: $63,100
  • Tuition: $15,380
  • Student Living Costs: $19,177

No. 5 – Prairie View A & M University

  • Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $10,190
  • Median Starting Salary: $62,900
  • Tuition: $12,429
  • Student Living Costs: $16,891

No. 6 – Texas A & M University-College Station

  • Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $9,898
  • Median Starting Salary: $64,400
  • Tuition: $14,007
  • Student Living Costs: $20,810

No. 7 – Texas Tech University

  • Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $8,468
  • Median Starting Salary: $60,600
  • Tuition: $10,714
  • Student Living Costs: $18,163

No. 8 – LeTourneau University

  • Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $18,510
  • Median Starting Salary: $63,500
  • Tuition: $35,648
  • Student Living Costs: $16,768

No. 9 – Texas State University

  • Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $7,722
  • Median Starting Salary: $54,700
  • Tuition: $12,130
  • Student Living Costs: $15,163

No. 10 – University of North Texas

  • Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $8,268
  • Median Starting Salary: $54,200
  • Tuition: $12,805
  • Student Living Costs: $16,355