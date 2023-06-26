EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Mescalero Apache Tribe and the Lincoln National Forest have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen their “partnership” and cooperate on important land management projects in the future, according to a news release sent by the U.S. Forest Service on Monday, June 26.

The MOU was signed on May 29 during a ceremony celebrating the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the Tribe’s reservation and marks more than two years of conversations and work between the Tribe and Lincoln National Forest, according to the news release.

Bill Sapp, forest archeologist and tribal liaison for Lincoln National Forest, helped spearhead the effort to complete the MOU, and said that in many ways, it marks a new chapter in cooperation between the Tribe and the Lincoln National Forest.

A previous MOU expired in 2017. Sapp said that the new MOU and has no expiration, effectively “setting a new and permanent expectation for communications.”

Symbolically, it strengthens the ongoing partnership between the two organizations.

The Mescalero Tribe and the Lincoln National Forest currently partner on a variety of projects and issues, from endangered species protections, to land use agreements and permits for the Ski Apache Resort, which is located on Lincoln National Forest land. Sapp said that the memorandum of understanding will be important in setting communication expectations as the two entities move forward to collaborate on important projects and work towards solutions in managing and protecting the land.