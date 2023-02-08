HOUSTON (KIAH) When you think of mansions, fancy cars and country clubs, you may think of somewhere exotic and far away. However, you are probably living in one of the most glamorous cities after all.

Lawnstarter.com, did a study comparing 200 of the biggest U.S. cities and looked into metrics like million-dollar homes and fine dining restaurants, even yacht clubs across the country. They also mined data from 6 categories and results from 39 glam factors to base their findings on.

What cities are at the top of the list when it comes to ritz, glitz and glamour? More importantly, how does Houston stack up among other cites like New York and Los Angeles?

Houston’s Rank in Some Key Metrics (1st being Most Glamorous)