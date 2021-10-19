Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
89°
Sign Up
El Paso
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Texas Governor’s Debate
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Small Town Spotlight
Small-Town Spotlight Quiz
Top Stories
Constable urges veto of TX vehicle inspection bill
Top Stories
Borderland journalist tackles teen suicide in latest …
Wondering why it’s taking longer to get a passport?
Video
Lake Mead water level rise stalls
Gallery
Midland High football player tackles cancer with …
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Monday Forecast: Expect a hot & humid week ahead
Video
Top Stories
Scattered t-showers Monday; possible strong storms …
Video
Top Stories
Isolated storms Sunday; widely scattered t-showers
Video
Counties with the worst droughts in Texas
Video
What to know about this weekend’s Strawberry Moon
Tropical storm Arlene expected in the Gulf soon
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chihuahuas suffer 7-6 walk-off loss to Aviators
Video
Top Stories
Sun Bowl Association names new president, fetes volunteers
Video
Top Stories
Locos beat rivals NM United to extend winning streak
Video
UTEP’s Marissa Simpson excited for NCAA track
Video
Locomotive FC, New Mexico United set to renew rivalry …
Video
N.M. Higher Ed. Dept. asks UNM, NMSU to work together …
Video
Living Local
FirstLight Financial Minute
Vado Speedway
El Paso ISD Education Minute
Remarkable Women 2023
WinterFest 2022
Puppy Picks 2022
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Health Headlines
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
Veterans Voices 2022
Events Calendar
Top Stories
Wiggs student proud to represent El Paso at Spelling …
Video
Top Stories
You Rock! summer camp targets girl musicians
Video
Christopher Nolan explains how to pick theater seats
The Swim Club at the Elmont now open in West El Paso
Video
Arts, crafts in EPAA’s art studio open house
Gallery
The More You Know
Diabetes, Now What? TMYK Phone Bank
The Joy of Giving Holiday Telethon
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Contests
El Paso Waterpark Contest 2023
Premier Window Father’s Day Giveaway
Hotel Paso Del Norte Father’s Day Contest
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
TransPerfect Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lifestyle
Americans waiting longer and longer to get married
Top Lifestyle Headlines
Mom still in coma after aneurysm at 9 months pregnant
Newsfeed Now
Back-to-back hurricanes more likely to happen: Study
Al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ was key to death
Hospital bills $847 ‘facility fee’ for Zoom call
Good Samaritan helps rescue kids from icy pond
What’s next in ‘unprecedented’ case of truck driver …
Newsfeed Now: Biden unveils $1.75 trillion spending …
Newsfeed Now: Democrats push to wrap up negotiations …
Newsfeed Now: FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 …
Newsfeed Now: Industry peers angry over deadly movie …
Newsfeed Now: Infrastructure Bill drawing toward …
Newsfeed Now: FBI IDs remains of Brian Laundrie; …
Newsfeed Now: FBI finds remains at Florida reserve …
Newsfeed Now: School official under fire for Holocaust …
Newsfeed Now: Gabby Petito’s family wants ‘vengeance’ …
View All Newsfeed Now
Latest from Border Report
Despite outcry, border walls going up at Friendship …
Human remains could be missing call center workers
CBP: Contract medical workers ‘failed’ in death of …
10 dead, 4 injured after ‘Highway of Death’ gun battle
Professors help migrants in Mexico over long weekend
Visiting Democrats see ‘much improved’ border
Rehab director to stand trial in killing, dismemberment
ICE: Repatriation flights continue under Title 8
Tijuana police urged to revamp crime-fighting tactics
U.S. Border Patrol agents honor fallen comrades
Border Report
Newsfeed Now
Back-to-back hurricanes more likely to happen: Study
Al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ was key to death
Hospital bills $847 ‘facility fee’ for Zoom call
Good Samaritan helps rescue kids from icy pond
What’s next in ‘unprecedented’ case of truck driver …
Newsfeed Now: Biden unveils $1.75 trillion spending …
Newsfeed Now: Democrats push to wrap up negotiations …
Newsfeed Now: FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 …
Newsfeed Now: Industry peers angry over deadly movie …
Newsfeed Now: Infrastructure Bill drawing toward …
Newsfeed Now: FBI IDs remains of Brian Laundrie; …
Newsfeed Now: FBI finds remains at Florida reserve …
Newsfeed Now: School official under fire for Holocaust …
Newsfeed Now: Gabby Petito’s family wants ‘vengeance’ …
View All Newsfeed Now