EL PASO, Texas — The Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso and the University Medical Center want to give out some water safety and prevention tips when making a trip to the pool or water parks this summer.

The Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso and UMC shared that in Texas this year alone, there has already been 17 drownings.

They said drownings are usually quiet and there is not a cry for help.

“We teach them to love it and appreciate it, and instead of teaching them the respect from the get-go because water can be dangerous, it can be deadly,” said Laura Castle, founder of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso.

As drownings are the leading unintentional cause of death in children under the age of 4, it is preventable by staying vigilant and knowing safety tips.

The first tip is to always have a water watcher.

“An adult that is assigned with the group of children to always have their eyes on them and be free of distractions,” said Anna Acosta, with University Medical Center.

Acosta also said it’s important to have your children within arms reach at all times.

The second tip is to make sure your kids are in a snug fit lifevest that’s been approved by the U.S. Coast Guard.

And the third tip is knowing CPR.

“Lifeguards are out there and they’re trained to to save a life. If something were to happen, they are not babysitter. And we should never assume that they’re going to be babysitting our kids,” Castle said

Castle said especially if kids are not strong swimmers, it’s key that they are at least in arm’s reach of the water watcher.

