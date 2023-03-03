EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 75 years, Licon dairy has been producing fresh cheese for the El Paso area. In addition, Licon dairy has also been developing a variety of different flavors.

Being passed down by three generations, Angel Licon, is the owner of Licon Dairy. Following the family footsteps, Licon, has made sure that producing cheese is their main priority.

Angel Licon says: “We’re most known for the asadero, which is similar to a mozzarella cheese. It’s considered a Mexican string cheese. That’s the product that has put us in a lot of stores.”

Licon dairy provides asadero cheese at local stores such as, Albertsons, Vista Market, San Eli markets, and more. Besides from distributing locally, Licon Dairy is also found at local markets in Alpine, Marfa, Fort Stockton, and the Pecos area.

In order to provide cheese to local markets, the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), delivers a couple thousand gallons of milk once or twice a week. This allows for 450 to 600lbs of cheese to be produced daily, according to Licon.

To even begin the process of making cheese, Licon says: “All of our milk must be pasteurized. It will then go into our vat and in the vat, it will sit there for about an hour or two, until we get it warm enough. We will then add renette and a little bit of the sour milk, which causes it to coagulate and kind of separates the curds from the weight.”

Licon, also mentioned, that instead of using milk, they add a special flavor, suero, to the asadero and the chile con queso, and this enriches the flavor of the cheese.

If you haven’t tried their famous freshly made cheese, head over to Licon Dairy, located at 11951 Glorietta Rd. in San Elizario, Texas.

