EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the cold fronts approaching the borderland, farm animals at Licon Dairy petting zoo are ready to take on the cold that’s coming.

Licon Diary has been around for almost 30 years and just a few years back they revamped the petting zoo with new stables to block the wind hitting the farm animals. However, that’s not all they’ve done.

“The animals can usually withstand temperatures; they’re bred in that sense. The sheep, in the spring we have to shave them because it gets really, really warm. So, we have to prepare for the winter,” he goes on to explain, “If you notice most of our animals have their winter coat on so they can tolerate the weather pretty well.”

They let all the animals grow out their hair but as for cows and deer’s, they’ve also changed their diets by upping their intake on grains to gain more body fat and burn more calories.

“We’ve given them a lot of Alfalfa and Sudan grass, that is part of their diet, and we also have to change them as in the spring it gets really, really busy. We have to change the diet because too much grain is bad for them,”

As for other animals such as Tortoises, they like to huddle up and bury themselves underneath. However, they provide heating lamps to keep their temperatures between 75 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

