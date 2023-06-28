NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of powerful state lawmakers met to talk about the future of the lower Rio Grande as New Mexico’s decade long lawsuit with Texas might come to an end. Right now, the river’s running twice as deep as usual here.

Under the New Mexico-Texas compact, more than half of the water in the Rio Grande has to get down to Elephant Butte for farmers and for Texas. On Tuesday, legislators discussed a proposed settlement agreement.

In 2013, Texas sued New Mexico and Colorado for violating the Rio Grande Compact, alleging groundwater pumping decreased flows in the river. State Engineer Mike Hamman explained, “Due to concerns about under deliveries, potentially continuing the heavy groundwater pumping creating losses in delivery of the water to the border.”

The Legislative Finance Committee met to talk about the future of the lower Rio Grande. Last fall, Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado reached a proposed settlement agreement, or “consent decree.” The case now has to be approved by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Under the proposed consent decree, New Mexico would still be entitled to 57% of water in the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte and the rest goes to Texas. Gary Esslinger is the Elephant Butte Irrigation District manager. He shared, “We need to be innovative, productive, proactive, motivated to ensure that we receive the water from downstream in New Mexico and also make sure we can deliver it to downstream Texas.”

The state engineer and interstate stream commission will use money from the legislature to work on depletion and stormwater management. “We have a program that we’re going to implement with all the groundwater pumping here and the middle Rio Grande and other places of interest,” explained Hamman.

Senator Crystal Diamond, a member of the LFC, reminded officials that saving water is essential in all parts of the state. She said, “While we are quick to tell our farmers to pull back and reserve and to save water, we rarely send that message as a legislator as loud as we should to our urban users.”

Thanks to a solid snowpack this year which is still feeding the river, Elephant Butte Lake is 29% full right now. It was only 8% full a year ago. Upstream, Cochiti Lake has 50% more water in it than it did a year ago.