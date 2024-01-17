LEVELLAND, Texas — Davenee Jaramillo, a 2nd grade student at Levelland ISD, wanted to spend her hard-earned money not on herself, but to help the homeless.

Debbie Jaramillo, Davenee’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com that her daughter has had a giving heart from a young age.

“She’s the one in the family that pushes us,” Debbie said.

After the holidays, Debbie said Davenee observed the cold weather and had the idea to make and distribute goodie bags using her allowance money. However, the idea did not come without its challenges.

“She told me ‘I’m gonna make 100,'” Debbie said. “My eyes got big, but I was like, ‘Let’s do it.'”

Realizing she could not make 100 bags on her own, Davenee made a video asking for help. With overwhelming support, she and a group fulfilled 100 bags with over 20 items, including hygiene items, snacks and a first aid kit, as well as 100 blankets.

Courtesy: Debbie Jaramillo Courtesy: Debbie Jaramillo

Davenee delivered the bags to multiple locations on Sunday, including Grace Campus in Lubbock. The family had bags leftover, so they found St. Benedict’s Chapel, a church preparing to feed 200 people, and distributed the remaining bags there.

“Now my sweet baby girl wants to serve meals, too,” Debbie said.

Davenee is already thinking ahead and planning summer goodie bags. Despite being a shy girl, she was talkative on Sunday, making friends and being in her element, her mother added.

“I had tears in my eyes all Saturday,” Debbie said.

When asked why she wanted to do this, Davenee replied, “I think God would want us to. Everybody needs a little help sometimes.”

Though Davenee didn’t want the spotlight, Debbie wanted to share her daughter’s story on social media. The Levelland community took notice and was touched by her act of kindness.

“I was proud of my little girl… she’s teaching my family,” Debbie said.