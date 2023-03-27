EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home is inviting the public to join its groundbreaking ceremony on its two new cottages starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30.

Image provided by PSRBB Architects

The ceremony, which will be held in Central El Paso located at 1100 East Cliff Dive, marks the beginning of several campus expansion projects including a new kitchen, commissary, workshop, and dining facility.

“We are so grateful to grow our reach and serve more children in need of a safe and supportive environment,” said Renée Tanner, chief executive officer for the Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home. “Providing them with essential needs and wraparound care starts with offering a welcoming home.”

The new cottages will house 16 additional children and adolescents. The full range of services include residential care, foster care, group homes, adoption, community outreach, individual and family counseling, independent living skills training, a college program and much more. Services are provided without regard to race, religion, culture, gender or financial condition.