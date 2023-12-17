EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Regular readers of this “irregular” column on everyday carry (EDC) know that I absolutely love pocket notebooks.

I carry one around at work and during my time off.

As I’ve gotten older, I find myself writing everything down …. so I don’t, umm, forget.

About a week ago, I got a package from Turkey — yes, Turkey — that is going to help me up my EDC game.

I got a handmade leather notebook cover from Galen Leather, a family-owned company based out of Istanbul.

My new notebook cost under $30 with another $8 or $9 for shipping (remarkably affordable if you ask me).

Photos by Dave Burge/KTSM

It perfectly fits a Field Notes or Log + Jotter pocket notebook. It also has a loop where you can carry a pen or pencil and two slots designed to carry credit cards or business cards.

I got mine in Crazy Horse-style leather and I’m looking forward to it getting a little worn so I get that classic used leather look known as a patina.

The notebook cover arrived in a nice package with a pouch, a couple of information cards explaining the history of Galen Leather and an “evil eye” charm that is designed to keep bad medicine away.

Galen Leather also makes pen cases, Macbook cases, iPad sleeves, leather journals and travel accessories that have a luxurious feel without breaking the bank.

I’ve been carrying my December edition of Log + Jotter notebook in it. If you aren’t familiar with L + J, it is a subscription-based notebook service where you get a pocket-sized notebook in the mail once a month for $5. The notebooks feature original artwork and are only available through the subscription service.

I have also been carrying around my Work Ready No. 15 mechanical pencil made by Rite in the Rain. In the past, I always found mechanical pencils to be a tad frustrating because …how can I say this? I’m a a klutz and I would invariably break the lead. But this Rite in the Rain pencil, you pretty much need to go full John Wick with it to bust the lead.

Anyway, it adds up to a nice addition for my EDC.

Here are some links for Galen Leather, Log + Jotter and Rite in the Rain.

Editor’s note: Dave Burge is a web producer and digital reporter for KTSM.com. He writes an “irregular” column on EDC gear. All the gear featured in this space has been purchased with his own money.