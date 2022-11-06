EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is celebrating Municipal Court Week from Nov. 7-11 with a variety of educational, family-friendly events.

The week is dedicated to showing appreciation for municipal judges, court clerks, court administrators, prosecutors, bailiffs, warrant officers as well as cashiers and administrative staff.

The week also highlights the important role local courts and their personnel play in the criminal justice system and in the community.

The public is invited to attend the following events during Municipal Court week:

Nov. 7-11

Free traffic safety materials and other goodies will be available at 810 E. Overland and 9600 Dyer during business hours.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Youth Delinquency Prevention Class, 5:30 to 7:30 pm, 810 E. Overland

Youth ages 10-17 and parents/guardians are invited to learn about distracted driving, texting and driving, drinking and driving, “what to do when pulled over by an Officer” and much more.

Wednesday, November 9

Story Time at Esperanza Acosta Library, 10 a.m., 12480 Pebble Hills

“Be Careful Lulu!” is a fun and colorful book that teaches children about traffic safety.

El Paso Municipal Court is a court of record which handles Class C misdemeanors and civil parking citations issued within the city limits. The Municipal Court of Appeals hears appeals filed from the Municipal Courts.

For more information, call Municipal Court at (915) 212-0215 or visit https://elpasotexas.gov/municipal-courts.