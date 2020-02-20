Leap Year Free Swim Day to be hosted in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces is offering a leap year free swim day on Feb. 29.

This free event will take place at the Regional Aquatic Center located at 1401 E. Hadley Ave.

Event officials say kids 8 and younger must have an adult in the pool with them at all times.

According to a release, no food, alcohol, or glass will be allowed. Free swim sessions are subject to capacity regulations.

No group reservations may be scheduled during free swim sessions.

The release also states that the event could potentially be canceled due to inclement weather. We will alert the public if any changes are made.

For more information, call the Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center at (575) 541-2782.