EL PASO, Texas (EL PASO MATTERS) – Loretta Lyn Hewitt, an El Paso assistant district attorney who was hired about a year ago as the lead prosecutor overseeing the Walmart shooting case, has resigned, multiple sources told El Paso Matters.

The sources asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Neither Hewitt nor District Attorney Bill Hicks could be reached for comment.

Hewitt becomes the ninth state prosecutor assigned to the Walmart case to resign or be taken off the case, which has been pending since 2019.