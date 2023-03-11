EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe, in Segundo Barrio, reminded the community about its roots and celebrated its founder during a special event Saturday, March 11.

More than 100 family members and guests gathered to honor the late Enedina “Nina” Sanchez Cordero, a beloved Segundo Barrio mother, social-justice activist and La Fe Founder.

An original, large-scale portrait of Cordero was unveiled. The artwork was done by Francisco “Kiko” Rodriguez.

La Fe is an award-winning and nationally recognized health care and social justice nonprofit serving the U.S.-Mexico border since 1967.

“We are thrilled to present this beautiful art piece to the our community,” said La Fe CEO Salvador Balcorta.

Balcorta, who has overseen La Fe for more than three decades now, was mentored by Cordero during his early years as a community activiist.

“Nina taught us all to stand for our community, to fight for our children’s future, against all odds,” he said. “I know she’d be proud of everything her leadership has helped to build.”

The painting will remain on permanent display at La Fe as part of its artwork honoring the Chicano movement, civil rights and cultural and Segundo Barrio leaders.

Born in El Paso in 1931, Cordero “dedicated her life to helping Segundo Barrio families survive the community’s severe poverty and poor housing,” according to a news release advancing the event.

With the nickname of “La Jefa Del Barrio,” Cordero was the mother of 14 children, several of whom have become respected educators, artists and musicians. She died from diabetes in 1984.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, has re-introduced her bill to rename the U.S. Post Office building at 4400 E. Paisano after Cordero.

“Ms. Cordero was a trailblazer who worked to ensure that those who lived in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio had a better life,” Escobar said. “This kind of servant leadership created one of El Paso’s great community assets: Central De Salud Familiar La Fe, an organization that is still thriving and providing care for people to this day.”