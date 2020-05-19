LCPS meal distribution ends Wednesday, resumes May 27 for summer program

Staff will resume the grab-and-go breakfast and lunch distribution on May 27 at all 19 school sites that were in operation during the shutdown. Meals will be available for pickup between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Alameda Elementary – 1325 N. Alameda Blvd.
- Central Elementary – 105 Alameda Blvd.
- Cesar Chavez Elementary – 5250 Holman Rd.
- Columbia Elementary – Trinity Lutheran Church 2900 Elks Dr.
- Conlee Elementary – 1701 Boston Dr.
- Desert Hills Elementary – 280 Roadrunner Pkwy
- Doña Ana Elementary – 5551 Camino De Flores
- Hermosa Heights Elementary – 1655 E. Amador Ave.
- Hillrise Elementary – 1400 Curnutt St.
- Loma Heights Elementary – 1600 E. Madrid Ave.
- Lynn Middle School – 950 S. Walnut St.
- MacArthur Elementary – 655 4th St.
- Mesa Middle School – 7225 N Jornada Rd.
- Mesilla Elementary – 2362 Calle Del Sur
- Mesilla Park Elementary – 955 W. Union Ave.
- Picacho Middle School – 1040 N. Motel Blvd.
- Tombaugh Elementary – 226 Carver Rd.
- University Hills Elementary – 2005 S. Locust St.
- Valley View Elementary – 915 California Ave.
Families and Youth, Inc. will provide meal distribution at the following locations beginning May 27:
- El Crucero Permanent Housing
- Hadley Park
- Radium Springs Community Resource Center
- Doña Ana Community Resource Center
- Spitz Park / Country Club Estates
- Jason Jiron Park
- Las Cruces High School
- Meerscheidt Recreation Center
- Parque De Cura/Ramon Ortiz, Mesilla
- Tortugas Park
- Rose Village Park
- Valley View Park
- Klien Park
- Albert Johnson Park
- Sagecrest Park
- Gus Vlachakis Park
- Sunset Hill Park
- East Mesa Recreation Center
- Joe Reyna Community Center
- Organ Community Resource Center
- Metro Verde Splash Pad
- Las Colinas Arroyo Park
According to a release, New Mexico was recently awarded $97 million in federal funding for extended nutritional benefits over the summer for qualifying LCPS families.
All elementary and middle school students who receive free or reduced lunch will receive a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) card in the mail.
Families already enrolled in SNAP will see additional benefits on their card by the end of May. High school students whose families have experienced a change in financial status due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for benefits, a release said.
Applications are available at Lynn Middle School, Mesa Middle School, and Picacho Middle School until May 20. Online applications can be found at www.fns.usda.gov.