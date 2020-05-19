LCPS meal distribution ends Wednesday, resumes May 27 for summer program

Staff will resume the grab-and-go breakfast and lunch distribution on May 27 at all 19 school sites that were in operation during the shutdown. Meals will be available for pickup between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Alameda Elementary – 1325 N. Alameda Blvd.

Central Elementary – 105 Alameda Blvd.

Cesar Chavez Elementary – 5250 Holman Rd.

Columbia Elementary – Trinity Lutheran Church 2900 Elks Dr.

Conlee Elementary – 1701 Boston Dr.

Desert Hills Elementary – 280 Roadrunner Pkwy

Doña Ana Elementary – 5551 Camino De Flores

Hermosa Heights Elementary – 1655 E. Amador Ave.

Hillrise Elementary – 1400 Curnutt St.

Loma Heights Elementary – 1600 E. Madrid Ave.

Lynn Middle School – 950 S. Walnut St.

MacArthur Elementary – 655 4th St.

Mesa Middle School – 7225 N Jornada Rd.

Mesilla Elementary – 2362 Calle Del Sur

Mesilla Park Elementary – 955 W. Union Ave.

Picacho Middle School – 1040 N. Motel Blvd.

Tombaugh Elementary – 226 Carver Rd.

University Hills Elementary – 2005 S. Locust St.

Valley View Elementary – 915 California Ave.

Families and Youth, Inc. will provide meal distribution at the following locations beginning May 27:

El Crucero Permanent Housing

Hadley Park

Radium Springs Community Resource Center

Doña Ana Community Resource Center

Spitz Park / Country Club Estates

Jason Jiron Park

Las Cruces High School

Meerscheidt Recreation Center

Parque De Cura/Ramon Ortiz, Mesilla

Tortugas Park

Rose Village Park

Valley View Park

Klien Park

Albert Johnson Park

Sagecrest Park

Gus Vlachakis Park

Sunset Hill Park

East Mesa Recreation Center

Joe Reyna Community Center

Organ Community Resource Center

Metro Verde Splash Pad

Las Colinas Arroyo Park

According to a release, New Mexico was recently awarded $97 million in federal funding for extended nutritional benefits over the summer for qualifying LCPS families.

All elementary and middle school students who receive free or reduced lunch will receive a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) card in the mail.

Families already enrolled in SNAP will see additional benefits on their card by the end of May. High school students whose families have experienced a change in financial status due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for benefits, a release said.

Applications are available at Lynn Middle School, Mesa Middle School, and Picacho Middle School until May 20. Online applications can be found at www.fns.usda.gov.