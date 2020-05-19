Breaking News
COVID-19 Juarez numbers grow by 24 plus five new deaths

LCPS meal distribution ends Wednesday, resumes May 27 for summer program

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:
lcps1_20150327020932

Staff will resume the grab-and-go breakfast and lunch distribution on May 27 at all 19 school sites that were in operation during the shutdown. Meals will be available for pickup between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:  

  • Alameda Elementary – 1325 N. Alameda Blvd. 
  • Central Elementary – 105 Alameda Blvd. 
  • Cesar Chavez Elementary – 5250 Holman Rd. 
  • Columbia Elementary – Trinity Lutheran Church 2900 Elks Dr. 
  • Conlee Elementary – 1701 Boston Dr. 
  • Desert Hills Elementary – 280 Roadrunner Pkwy 
  • Doña Ana Elementary – 5551 Camino De Flores 
  • Hermosa Heights Elementary – 1655 E. Amador Ave. 
  • Hillrise Elementary – 1400 Curnutt St. 
  • Loma Heights Elementary – 1600 E. Madrid Ave. 
  • Lynn Middle School – 950 S. Walnut St. 
  • MacArthur Elementary – 655 4th St. 
  • Mesa Middle School – 7225 N Jornada Rd. 
  • Mesilla Elementary – 2362 Calle Del Sur 
  • Mesilla Park Elementary – 955 W. Union Ave. 
  • Picacho Middle School – 1040 N. Motel Blvd.  
  • Tombaugh Elementary – 226 Carver Rd. 
  • University Hills Elementary – 2005 S. Locust St. 
  • Valley View Elementary – 915 California Ave. 

Families and Youth, Inc. will provide meal distribution at the following locations beginning May 27:  

  • El Crucero Permanent Housing 
  • Hadley Park 
  • Radium Springs Community Resource Center 
  • Doña Ana Community Resource Center 
  • Spitz Park / Country Club Estates 
  • Jason Jiron Park 
  • Las Cruces High School 
  • Meerscheidt Recreation Center 
  • Parque De Cura/Ramon Ortiz, Mesilla 
  • Tortugas Park 
  • Rose Village Park 
  • Valley View Park 
  • Klien Park 
  • Albert Johnson Park 
  • Sagecrest Park 
  • Gus Vlachakis Park 
  • Sunset Hill Park 
  • East Mesa Recreation Center 
  • Joe Reyna Community Center 
  • Organ Community Resource Center 
  • Metro Verde Splash Pad 
  • Las Colinas Arroyo Park 

According to a release, New Mexico was recently awarded $97 million in federal funding for extended nutritional benefits over the summer for qualifying LCPS families.

All elementary and middle school students who receive free or reduced lunch will receive a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) card in the mail.

Families already enrolled in SNAP will see additional benefits on their card by the end of May. High school students whose families have experienced a change in financial status due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for benefits, a release said.

Applications are available at Lynn Middle School, Mesa Middle School, and Picacho Middle School until May 20. Online applications can be found at www.fns.usda.gov.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus Show Streams Daily at Noon PST

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Show Streams Daily at Noon PST"

Sun City sees large swarms of bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sun City sees large swarms of bugs"

KXAN Live Q&A: Locked in Limbo

Thumbnail for the video titled "KXAN Live Q&A: Locked in Limbo"

Loretto Academy Seniors celebrated on what would have been graduation day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loretto Academy Seniors celebrated on what would have been graduation day"

Gov. Greg Abbott says pro sports in Texas can resume without fans on May 31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Greg Abbott says pro sports in Texas can resume without fans on May 31"

El Paso couple who recovered from COVID-19 shares story, urges other recovered patients to donate plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso couple who recovered from COVID-19 shares story, urges other recovered patients to donate plasma"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz