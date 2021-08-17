LCPS mask mandate remains in place following Governor’s announcement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools is staying on course with its mask mandate. This, as New Mexico reinstated mask requirements for all indoor activities.

LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos made the call to require masks indoors for all staff and students during the Aug. 3 work session of the LCPS Board of Education.



On Tuesday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the statewide mask mandate, which takes effect Friday and requires all people ages two and older to wear a mask indoors unless eating or drinking.

“Our staff has been tracking cases and watching how COVID-19 continues to impact our district,” said Ramos. “It was the right call to make then, and we stand by that decision in support of the best interests of our LCPS community.”

Fall sports is still on schedule to begin Friday. Athletes and spectators of outdoor events, such as football, soccer, cross country and golf, are not required to wear masks. Volleyball athletes will be masked, as well as spectators.

For a list of COVID-safe practices at all LCPS facilities, click here.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.