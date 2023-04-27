EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools will be hosting the third public meeting in a series of town hall-style gatherings at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, May 4 in the boardroom at the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administration Complex Led by the Finance Division.

The meeting will demonstrate to the community how information is gathered to identify funding priorities for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

LCPS Chief Financial Officer Chenyu “Alex” Liu will present an overview of the budget and the strategies the district employed to gather feedback from the public, including the use of a public survey.

Last December, the Finance Division hosted the first Budget Town Hall meeting followed by the gathering of public volunteers and district staff to help shape questions that were included in the public survey. Those survey results were presented in a separate public meeting held on March 29.

To learn more about past budgets, audits and other public documents related to the budget process, visit The Finance Division website here.

The community is invited to the May 4 meeting in person or watch it online using this link.