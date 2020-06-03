LCPS graduates take part in districts first drive-thru senior celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — 1,415 seniors celebrated a milestone in their life in a way they probably never expected.

Las Cruces Public School (LCPS) seniors attended the district’s very first drive-thru senior celebration ceremony dressed with their graduation gowns and decorated caps.

Although LCPS leaders decided to hold off graduations for a later date, the district wanted to commemorate their students on the day they would have walked the stage to receive their high school diploma.

“Despite everything that has been taken from you this year, know that our faith in you and your ability to make an impact on this world is unwavering,” said LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo in an open letter to seniors in Las Cruces Sun-News.

“Our circumstances might be out of our control, but we can control how we react to the world around us. We choose joy over disappointment, and we choose to celebrate you rather than stay home on the day that should have been so different for all of us. We are so proud of you, our historic Class of 2020,” Trujillo added.

Graduates and their families decked out the rows of parking spots with decorated vehicles, east of the Field of Dreams. Graduating seniors were escorted by their family during the drive-thru ceremony, while extended family members and friends watched the livestream of the celebration. For many, the moment was bittersweet, a release said.

The first day of celebrations included Mayfield, Arrowhead Park Early College, Arrowhead Park Medical Academy and Las Cruces High School. On the second day, Centennial, Rio Grande Preparatory Institute, and Oñate High School celebrated its seniors.

“Taking part in the first ever drive thru senior celebration was memorable because it showed that even during a pandemic, the district still wanted to celebrate our accomplishments,” said Las Cruces High School senior, Xavier Dominguez “I liked when the announcers said what our plans were after high school, and being able to give our final goodbyes to teachers. Even though we didn’t get to take traditional steps, we still got celebrated and honored in each individual way.”

Dominguez, who is a top ten percent graduate at LCHS and PBS’s 2019 Student Journalist of the Year, wanted to share a few words with the Historic Class of 2020, from one senior to another: