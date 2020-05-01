LCPS celebrating seniors with drive-thru graduation this summer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools seniors may not be able to walk across the stage this summer, but instead will experience a unique graduation ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments.

The announcement was made through a virtual conference on May 1 where principals from Las Cruces High School, Centennial High School, Mayfield High School, Oñate High School, Rio Grande Preparatory Institute, and Arrowhead Park Early College High School participated.

“Celebrating our seniors is something really important to us,” said LCPS Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo. “We hope that we will be able to have a graduation commencement soon.”

The six graduation celebrations will take place at the same time the graduations were initially scheduled at the Field of Dreams, except the celebration will now be held in the parking lot.

According to the school district, there will be a total of 1,765 seniors graduating this May 21 and 22.

Seniors will be encouraged to decorate their caps as well as their vehicles for the 2020 Graduation Celebration.

Only 5 people per vehicle will be allowed including the graduating senior, district officials said.

The celebration will be broadcasted through the LCPS Facebook page and website.

Dr. Trujillo says the safety of the students and staff will continue being their number one priority, however, it is highly important to celebrate the Class of 2020 in a safe and unique way.

