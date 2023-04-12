EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Registration for the Las Cruces Police Department’s Youth Leadership Summer Camp will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the East Mesa Public Safety complex located at 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

The summer camp will run from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in two 1-week sessions as it follows:

Session 1: June 5-9

Session 2: June 26-30

Children ages from 11 to 14, or at least entering the 6th grade are eligible for the camp. Each session is limited to 25 students.

Parents or guardians must register students in-person. They are encouraged to arrive early to complete a registration form and select the session that best suits their summer schedule. Camps tend to fill fast; registration forms will be available the day of registration. No phone or electronic registrations will be accepted.

In addition, the camp will provide kids with CPR and First Aid training, teamwork building, archery, crime scene investigation, DWI simulations, anti-bullying and harassment lessons, and other activities. Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day, and participants will receive a free camp T-shirt.