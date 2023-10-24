EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department, the DEA and other law enforcement agencies will be hosting a prescription drug take back event this Saturday, Oct. 28, at several locations within the community.

The free event will be open to anyone who wishes to properly dispose prescription drugs.

The LCPD-operated sites and times are the following:

Walgreens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located on 2700 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces

Walmart Neighborhood Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located on 150 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

Walmart Supercenter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located on 3331 Rinconada Blvd.

Las Cruces Farmer’s & Crafts Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. located on Downtown Main Street

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will also be holding a prescription drug take back event this Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following two drop off locations:

Montana Patrol Station, located on 12501 Montana Ave.

Northwest Patrol Station, located on 435 E. Vinton Rd., Suite D, Anthony, Texas

Residents are encouraged to drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs in pills or patch forms.

Vape-related items, with batteries removed, are accepted. However, liquids or needles will not be accepted.

“The take-back initiative addresses vital public safety and health issues. Unused and outdated medications are susceptible to misuse or abuses that can result in accidental poisonings and overdoses. Traditional methods of disposing unused medications, such as throwing them in the trash or flushing them down a toilet, can pose safety and health hazards,” the Las Cruces Department said in a press release.

For more information, click here: Take Back Day (dea.gov).