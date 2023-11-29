EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Delivery services often see an increase in the number of packages stolen during the holiday season, and because of this, The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) is providing some tips to help prevent the community to become a victim of porch piracy.

The department says that more packages are being delivered (FedEx, UPS, Amazon and the United States Postal Services) this time of year, and because some deliveries are made past sunset, the darkness can conceal a likely perpetrator.

LCPD provides the following tips to help prevent becoming a victim of porch piracy:

Track deliveries online and try to be home when your package is scheduled for delivery.

Require a signature for home delivery packages.

When scheduling a delivery, leave instructions where the package can be delivered.

Request electronic notification when delivery is made.

Ask a trusted friend or neighbor to receive your package at the time of delivery.

Create a concealed drop-off zone, possibly using planters or creative landscaping, where packages can be left near the front door and remain unseen from passersby.

If possible, have the package delivered to your place of employment or a location where you know it can be securely received.

Schedule online purchases from big box retailers to be delivered to their local store where you can arrange for pickup.

Have the package delivered to a FedEx or UPS store where it can be held for pickup.

Utilize a motion-activated porch light to help deter unwanted guests.

Consider installing a motion-activated home security system, such as a Ring or Nest doorbell camera, that records video and immediately sends notification of activity to your smartphone.

Be a good neighbor and watch for suspicious activity. Immediately call police if suspicious activity is seen in your neighborhood.

Additionally, consumers might also consider purchasing insurance for the contents of packages at the time delivery is scheduled. Insuring the items does not prevent them from being stolen but does help provide restitution if items go missing, according to LCPD.