EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Since Jan. 1, 2022, nearly 200 guns have been stolen from parked vehicles in Las Cruces, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Police say that number is expected to rise unless gun owners take the necessary measures to properly secure guns or remove them from unattended vehicles.

Police say from Jan. 2, 2022, through Oct. 31 of this year, they have taken reports of 196 guns that were stolen from parked vehicles.

Police say the number of guns stolen within the last three months is “indicative of a growing trend.” Those numbers are the following:

August 2023 13 guns were reported stolen

September 17 guns were reported stolen

October 11 guns were reported stolen



Police say the numbers above do not include guns stolen from homes, businesses or other locations.

The Las Cruces Police Department has offered the following tips to help prevent auto burglaries: