EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Since Jan. 1, 2022, nearly 200 guns have been stolen from parked vehicles in Las Cruces, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
Police say that number is expected to rise unless gun owners take the necessary measures to properly secure guns or remove them from unattended vehicles.
Police say from Jan. 2, 2022, through Oct. 31 of this year, they have taken reports of 196 guns that were stolen from parked vehicles.
Police say the number of guns stolen within the last three months is “indicative of a growing trend.” Those numbers are the following:
- August 2023
- 13 guns were reported stolen
- September
- 17 guns were reported stolen
- October
- 11 guns were reported stolen
Police say the numbers above do not include guns stolen from homes, businesses or other locations.
The Las Cruces Police Department has offered the following tips to help prevent auto burglaries:
- Remove firearms, ammunition, extra magazines and accessories when leaving your vehicle unattended.
- Consider utilizing a safe or lockbox, suitable for your vehicle, to properly secure a firearm.
- Remove firearms and accessories before loaning a vehicle or leaving it at a repair shop.
- Store the serial or identification number of each firearm in a secure location.
- Save receipts for purchased firearms and gun accessories.
- Unless specifically licensed to do so, avoid carrying a firearm onto a school or college campus, federal installation or anywhere that prohibits firearms.
- Avoid decals or window stickers that identify yourself as a gun owner.
- Someone looking to steal a firearm may see that as an advertisement for what is inside.
- Refrain from leaving a firearm within reach children and passengers.
- Consider investing in a smart residential security system that has motion-activated cameras and sends notifications via cell phone.
- Nest, Ring, SimpliSafe and Vivint are some of the more popular residential security systems on the market.
- Use an audible car alarm system that automatically sets when the ignition is off and doors and locked.
- Avoid leaving rifles and long guns in an unsecure location that could move, or become entangled, during transportation.
- Call police immediately at (575) 526-0795 to report a stolen firearm, magazine or ammunition.