LCPD request public help to locate missing teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police seek the publics’ help in locating a missing teen who could be in danger if not located.

According to a release, Ashli Tindell, 15, was last seen at her Camino Dos Vidas Home Tuesday around 10 p.m.

Tindell’s family has reason to believe she is now in Albuquerque and could be with a friend or relative.

Police have no details on her whereabouts or transportation mode.

Tindell is 5″2, weighs approximately 115 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes.

Tindell was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants, a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately of the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

