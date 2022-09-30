LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police department if offering safety tips to walkers and joggers. The department says they encourage those who like to be out doors to use these common sense tips:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Keep an eye out for others who are using the walking path or sidewalk.

Leave the headphones at home – they are a distraction and can keep you from hearing others as they approach.

There is safety in numbers. Always walk or jog with a friend.

If possible, avoid exercising after dark.

Use caution while near bushes, trees or parked cars as they can provide concealment.

Wear bright-colored or reflective clothing.

Carry a whistle or high-decibel personal alarm.

Walk or jog on the right-hand side of the path to allow others to safely pass on the left.

When walking in groups, avoid blocking the entire width of walking paths and trails.

Obey posted signs.

Utilize crosswalks and watch for traffic when crossing roadways.

Refrain from using motorized vehicles on City walking paths.

Always let someone know where you’re going and when you’re expected to return.

Carry a cell phone and do not hesitate to call 911 if you see suspicious activity or feel that you are in danger.

