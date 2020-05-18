Breaking News
Las Cruces Police investigating Sunday shooting

LCPD identify victim from Sunday shooting; reward offered in exchange of information

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the person or persons responsible for Sunday’s shooting.

As previously reported, the incident happened on Sunday, May 17 at about 9 p.m. near Hagerty Road and Monte Vista Avenue.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Dondre Robinson.

According to a release, Robinson was transporter to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify the person or persons responsible for Robinson’s death is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

