EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a residential structure fire at a vacant house on Friday morning, Nov. 3, at Karen Ave., according to the Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD).

The structure has experienced multiple fires and at least three callouts in 2023, according to LCFD.

LCFD says that shortly after 8 a.m., Friday, Nov. 3, firefighters were dispatched to the report of flames and smoke coming from a vacant home on the 300 block of Karen Ave.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Firefighters utilized an aerial truck to douse additional water to ensure complete extinguishment, according to LCFD.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the firefighters’ arrival and no injuries were reported.

LCFD says the cause of the fire it’s unknown.