EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will be co-hosting a prescription take-back event Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The take-back event is free and will be taking place at the following locations:

East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

Elks Lodge, 3000 Elks Drive.

Walgreens, 2700 W. Picacho Ave.

Officials say the event is open to anyone who wishes to properly dispose their prescription drugs. Residents are encouraged to drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription medication that are in pills or patch forms. Vape-related items will also be accepted as long as the batteries are removed.

LCPD says the event will not be accepting liquids or needles and traditional methods of disposing medication such as throwing them in the trash or flushing them down the toilet could pose safety and health hazards.