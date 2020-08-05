LCPD asks for public help to identify a suspect involved in the death of 24-year-old

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps solve a crime that took place last night.

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in Tuesday evening’s shooting that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.

It happened on Tuesday, Aug. 4, shortly before 9 p.m. at the 900 block of Branson Avenue.

According to a release, police were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a yard.

Upon arrival, police learned the driver inside the vehicle was unresponsive and had a gunshot wound.

The victim, Fabian Lopez, 24, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the young man seen in the photo found in this article, is a person of interest in this shooting.

Anyone with information on the identity of the young man, or who may have information on the shooting, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.