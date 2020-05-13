LCPD arrest man allegedly responsible for last weekends shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police arrested a man believed to be responsible for last weekend’s shooting which took the life of 79-year-old Oscar Amezquita.

The suspect has been identified as Lonnie Gallegos, 38.

Gallegos was arrested on May 13 at approximately 3 a.m. at a motel located on west Picacho Avenue.

According to a release, Gallegos is charged with one count of aggravated burglary, and fourth degree felony counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Gallegos will be booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he will be held without bond.

Details of the investigation and what led police to finding the suspect will be provided at a later time, a release said.

