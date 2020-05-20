LCPD adjusts schedule in observance to Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department’s Station Office will be closed in observance to Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, but will be open for records and evidence pickup on Tuesday, May 26.

According to a release, the Station Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for records and to file non-emergency reports in person. Those who wish to pick up evidence can do so from 8-11:30 a.m. Tuesday and again from 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Station Office will remain closed the rest of the week.

The Las Cruces Police Department’s Station Office has been working a reduced-hours schedule since March 18, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Motor vehicle crash reports are still available online at policereports.lexisnexis.com/. Residents with questions or concerns, or who wish to report minor incidents, can call Central Dispatch, at (575) 526-0795, or the station office at (575) 528-4127. Telephone calls to LCPD’s Station Office can be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents who need to file an incident report should do the following: