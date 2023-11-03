EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 15-year-old boy was found to have a gun on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Centennial High School, and was charged with possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds, a spokesperson with the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed to KTSM.

Parents were sent a notification alert on Thursday from Las Cruces Public Schools, stating that an administrator was alerted by a student that a weapon was seen on campus.

The reported student and the weapon were then detained, according to the spokesperson.

The investigation has been turned over to LCPD and the student is no longer on campus.

The 15-year-old boy was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Facility, according to the spokesperson.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.