Las Cruces Police say one person was killed in a pedestrian vs. train incident near Lohman and Amador on Sunday, Aug. 6.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed in a pedestrian vs. train crash Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6 in Las Cruces, Las Cruces Police reported.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m near Lohman and Amador.

No information on the person who was killed is available at this time nor what led up to the crash.

Las Cruces officials say the train, which was traveling northbound, is stopped on the tracks and is temporary blocking crossings within the city limits between Amador Avenue and Avenida de Mesilla.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes to cross the tracks until the investigation is complete and the train can continue its travel.

City officials said railroad crossings north of Amador and south of Avenida de Mesilla should be open for crossing east to west.

Las Cruces Police continue to investigate the crash. We will update this story when we learn more.