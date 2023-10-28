EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters are offering free glow necklaces and a photo opportunity for youth trick-or-treaters on Halloween, according to a press release sent by the Las Cruces Fire Department.

The necklaces will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Las Cruces fire stations 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8. The necklaces are limited to one per child and are available while supplies last.

Las Cruces Fire says the necklaces can be attached to costumes or worn around a wrist. Properly worn, they help trick-or-treaters become more visible to motorists and homeowners the evening of Halloween.

Glow necklaces are available at these fire stations:

Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave.

Station 2 – 1199 E. Foster Rd.

Station 3 – 390 N. Valley Dr.

Station 4 – 2802 E. Missouri Ave.

Station 5 – 5998 Bataan Memorial East.

Station 6 – 2750 Northrise Dr.

Station 8 – 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

Additionally, from 2-5 p.m. on Halloween, trick-or-treaters can stop by Fire Station 1 for a photo opportunity with Las Cruces firefighters.