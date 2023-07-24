EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A large pile of raw yard waste located at the Foothills Landfill caught fire late Saturday, July 22 after it was likely struck by lightning, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

The pile was heavily involved in fire and the size of the pile was estimated at several tons.

Due to the large amount of yard waste and the difficulty in removing it, the pile will continue to burn until it is completely out but will be closely monitored by the City of Las Cruces Solid Waste Department.

The Fire Department says the blaze is expected to continue to smolder through at least Wednesday afternoon and residents may continue to see smoke in the area for several days. Operations at the Foothills Landfill are expected to continue normally during that time.

The Fire Department says several calls reported a large fire near Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and east Lohman Avenue before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire occurred during a large thunderstorm passing through the city, with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds.

The Fire Department then located the fire at around 11:30 p.m. which involved a large pile of raw yard waste at the landfill that had yet to be processed into mulch.

The Fire Department adds that there is no immediate danger to the public. However, anyone with respiratory difficulties should avoid the area near the landfill.

Green waste will continue to be accepted at the Foothills Landfill and compost is still available to residents.