EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- For the second time this year, Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire Thursday night, June 15, at the same vacant house at the intersection of Karen Avenue and Dona Ana Road, according to Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD).

LCFD says firefighters were dispatched at 9:30 p.m. to a vacant house on the 300 block of Karen Ave.

Firefighters arrived to find the structure fully engulfed with flames throughout the building and emitting from the roof.

LCFD adds firefighters searched the structure but found no one inside. Crews had the fire extinguished by 1:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In addition, on Feb. 9, LCFD crews extinguished a fire at the same vacant house.