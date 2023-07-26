EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces has been taking steps to mitigate the smoldering compost material that ignited following a lightning strike last Saturday, July 22 at the Foothills Landfill, according to a press release sent by the Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD).

The initial plan to allow the pile of material to burn itself out was based on various factors including safety, environmental impact and available resources.

LCFD says heavy machinery has been on site since 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 26 to help mitigate the smoldering material.

The material, which includes trees, branches, leaves, weeds and grasses, is being separated into manageable piles and spread out to facilitate the use of dirt to smother the smoldering debris; Doing so, makes it more manageable to apply waters on hot spots, according to LCFD.

Arrangements have also been made to bring in a sizeable 6,000-gallon water tanker and a large bulldozer to assist in separating and extinguishing the material.

Both vehicles, which will be operated by solid waste personnel, are not within the city’s solid waste or fire department fleet.

“The Las Cruces Fire Department takes our community’s concerns seriously,” said LCFD Chief Jason Smith. “We are sensitive to the fact that many people have been dealing with smoke from allowing the compost material to burn itself out. We continue to advise our residents who are impacted by the smoke to keep windows and doors to their homes closed, use fans to circulate air, set air conditioning units to recirculate cool air and avoid spending considerable time outdoors when smoke is detectible.”

“Although LCFD has not experienced an increase in respiratory calls over the last four days in nearby neighborhoods, our staff understands that residents with pre-existing respiratory health issues may have been negatively impacted,” Smith said.

LCFD says fire personnel will continue to monitor the smoldering debris and take preventative measures as needed.

Additionally, based on the new resources deployed and the actions being taken, the LCFD estimates that smoke emissions from the smoldering debris will be significantly reduced and likely undetectable in surrounding neighborhoods by Thursday afternoon.