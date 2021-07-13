Lawsuit challenges Texas law banning abortion after 6 weeks

FILE – In this March 30, 2021 file photo, anti-abortion rights demonstrators gather in the rotunda at the Capitol while the Senate debated anti-abortion bills in Austin, Texas. Abortion-rights groups are challenging a new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and allows private citizens to file their own lawsuits as a way to enforce the ban. Texas is among several states passing abortion restrictions as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear a case that could undo decades of abortion rights. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

(AP) — A coalition of abortion providers and advocates are challenging in court a Texas law empowering private citizens to sue anyone helping a woman get an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday asked a U.S. district court to block the law before it takes effect in September. Opponents of the measure say it could saddle abortion providers with lawsuits that ultimately force them to shut down.

Federal courts have mostly blocked similar laws in other states.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up in the fall a case that could dramatically alter nearly 50 years of court precedent on abortion rights.

