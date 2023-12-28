SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A trademark infringement suit against the Free Rein Coffee Company in San Angelo was officially dropped just before Christmas.

Attornies for Taylor Sheridan, writer and producer of “Yellowstone,” requested a dismissal of a lawsuit they filed against the company in November. The suit was filed not long after actor Cole Hauser, who plays ranch foreman “Rip Wheeler” on “Yellowstone,” came to San Angelo to announce the brand’s launch. Hauser is an investor in Free Rein.

The Free Rein brand uses an intertwined “F” and “R” brand logo that Sheridan claimed resembled the intertwined “B” and “R” logo for his own Bosque Ranch Coffee Company.

A federal judge in Lubbock issued the dismissal during the week of December 18th.