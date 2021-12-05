Lawmakers plan to introduce resolution banning Vaccine mandates, dishonorable discharges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Lawmakers in congress plan to introduce a resolution next week that would put a stop to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on large businesses, which requires anyone working for a company with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated.

The mandate has been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court, however republicans want to go one step further and ‘ban’ vaccine mandates altogether. They also want to block the department of defense from giving military men and woman a dishonorable discharge for not taking the vaccine.

The GOP is expected get support from democrat senator Joe Manchin. The resolution only needs 51 vote to pass instead of the usual 60.