Lawmakers plan to introduce resolution banning Vaccine mandates, dishonorable discharges

News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Lawmakers in congress plan to introduce a resolution next week that would put a stop to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on large businesses, which requires anyone working for a company with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated.

The mandate has been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court, however republicans want to go one step further and ‘ban’ vaccine mandates altogether. They also want to block the department of defense from giving military men and woman a dishonorable discharge for not taking the vaccine.

The GOP is expected get support from democrat senator Joe Manchin. The resolution only needs 51 vote to pass instead of the usual 60.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Texas DPS stepped up Operations in Texas on the Rio Grande to apprehend smugglers, deter criminal activity

Gov. Greg Abbott says Biden's Vaccine Mandates have driven new business to Texas

10-05-21 vo breaking

Lawmakers to introduce legislation banning vaccine mandates, dishonorable discharges

Texas police officer killed in shoot-out identified, Gov. Greg Abbott releases statement

Sen. Ted Cruz backs Bitcoin miner's plan to fix the Texas Power Grid

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link